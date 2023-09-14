Student team's EV becomes world's longest-range electric car

Range has always been a limiting factor in transitioning from traditional ICE vehicles to EVs. Various ways to counter this are by either including a massive battery pack or substantially reducing the weight of such vehicles. Both of these solutions come with their practical issues, preventing EV makers from offering higher ranges for their customers.

Accepting the challenge, TUfast Eco, an initiative by students at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), has become the longest-range EV in the world with a tested figure of 1,598 miles (2573.79 kilometers) on a single battery charge.

The crew competed for the new world record at the Munich airport as part of the IAA Mobility show. The previous Guinness world record for the maximum range provided by an EV was 999 miles (1608 kilometers). The team covered this figure on the fourth day of their drive, and with enough charge left, the car went on to achieve the record-winning sprint in six days with over 99 hours on the road.