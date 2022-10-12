Students broke the world record for 0-60 mph acceleration in an electric vehicle

Given that the E0711 weighs only 320 lb (145 kg), its output tops the elusive 1:1 ratio with a power-to-weight of 1.24 kW/kg, or 1.67 hp/kg, which is a fraction of the four-figure horsepower numbers presently typical for road-going electric hypercars.

The vehicle can thus achieve a peak acceleration of 2.5g, which is roughly equivalent to the force experienced by astronauts when a rocket re-enters the Earth's atmosphere.

Breaking the world record

The team members created and constructed the electric vehicle in their workshop on Campus Vaihingen while pursuing varied academic interests at the University of Stuttgart.

The GreenTeam broke the 0-60 mph world record in 2012 with 2.681 seconds. After other teams, the Delft University of Technology from the Netherlands and ETH Zurich/AMZ's Grimsel from Switzerland, broke this record, the Stuttgart team did so again in 2015, recording a new best time of 1.779 seconds. The Swiss team Grimsel outperformed this in 2016 with a time of 1.513 seconds. Since then, this has remained the mark to surpass. With a new best time of 1,461 seconds, Stuttgart once again holds the record.

"We are delighted that we broke the world record and brought it back to Germany!" says Pavel Povolni, first chairman of the Förderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V.