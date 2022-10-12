Students broke the world record for 0-60 mph acceleration in an electric vehicle
A university group named the GreenTeam, from the University of Stuttgart set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) electric vehicle acceleration in a 1.461-sec 0-62 mph run.
For almost a year, the 20 members of the GreenTeam have been preparing for the world record.
The GreenTeam E0711 is a genuinely powerful device. The carbon fiber racer has in-house-built motors that drive all four wheels and combine to produce 180 kW (242 horsepower) when powered by the new high-voltage battery pack.
Given that the E0711 weighs only 320 lb (145 kg), its output tops the elusive 1:1 ratio with a power-to-weight of 1.24 kW/kg, or 1.67 hp/kg, which is a fraction of the four-figure horsepower numbers presently typical for road-going electric hypercars.
The vehicle can thus achieve a peak acceleration of 2.5g, which is roughly equivalent to the force experienced by astronauts when a rocket re-enters the Earth's atmosphere.
Breaking the world record
The team members created and constructed the electric vehicle in their workshop on Campus Vaihingen while pursuing varied academic interests at the University of Stuttgart.
The GreenTeam broke the 0-60 mph world record in 2012 with 2.681 seconds. After other teams, the Delft University of Technology from the Netherlands and ETH Zurich/AMZ's Grimsel from Switzerland, broke this record, the Stuttgart team did so again in 2015, recording a new best time of 1.779 seconds. The Swiss team Grimsel outperformed this in 2016 with a time of 1.513 seconds. Since then, this has remained the mark to surpass. With a new best time of 1,461 seconds, Stuttgart once again holds the record.
"We are delighted that we broke the world record and brought it back to Germany!" says Pavel Povolni, first chairman of the Förderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V.
The students know firsthand how difficult and dangerous it is to use such forces and shatter a world record. Povolni said, "We experienced a painful setback at the end of July. The vehicle broke away during a fast-paced test run for the world record and struck a pile of tires that was used as a track barrier. Fortunately, there were no injuries to the driver, but the car was severely damaged." After everything was fixed, the next surprise struck: we experienced technical difficulties the night before attempting a new world record. As a result, the trial had to be abruptly rescheduled for September 23, 2022, a three-week delay.
Professor Wolfram Ressel, Rector of the University of Stuttgart, congratulated the students on their success "The University of Stuttgart is proud that the GreenTeam has succeeded in setting a new record for the acceleration of e-vehicles."