Student-made solar-powered car sets a new world record by traveling 620 miles

The Sunswift 7, the seventh generation of the Sunswift solar car, is powered entirely by solar energy, with no need for fossil fuels. It is equipped with over 6 square meters of photovoltaic cells, which convert sunlight into electricity to power the car's electric motor. The car also has a small battery pack, which stores excess energy for use when the sun is not shining.

The team behind the Sunswift 7 spent four years developing and refining the vehicle to create a practical and efficient EV that could serve as a viable alternative to fossil fuel-powered vehicles. In addition to setting the record for the longest distance traveled on a single charge, the Sunswift eVe also holds the record for the fastest solar-powered car, reaching a top speed of over 62 mph (100 kph).

The achievement of the Sunswift 7 team is particularly significant given the increasing global focus on reducing reliance on fossil fuels and finding more sustainable alternatives for transportation. Electric vehicles emitting no tailpipe emissions are a crucial part of the solution to this problem. However, one of the significant challenges facing the widespread adoption of EVs is their limited range, which has traditionally been a barrier to their use for long-distance travel.