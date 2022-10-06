For $25 million, you can now have a yacht that can dive underwater for up to four days

Now, U-Boat Worx's engineering efforts have borne fruit, and those willing to shell out a few million for a luxury yacht have a new question to answer. Do they want underwater diving capabilities?

What do we know about Nautilus?

The Nautilus is a 123-foot (37.5 m) yacht submarine that offers the upper deck luxuries of a yacht with the security of a submarine under its deck. To give an idea of how luxurious the upper deck can be, U-Boat Worx has put a freshwater pool, a bar, and a large dining table for the sailors to enjoy their warm, pleasant weather.

Side view of the Nautilus UBoatWorx

The entire arrangement is fully retractable as the yacht switches to its submersible mode. U-Boat Worx has also designed a completely pressure-resistant electric tender that stays outside while the yacht takes the dive option. The press release added that the tender can also transport scuba divers to their intended dive spot.

Inside the super yacht, there is also a nearly 540 square feet (50 sq. m) diner and lounge area with four large circular windows. The submersible part of the yacht can provide space for a master bedroom and four staterooms, and sleeping quarters for up to six crew members. The galley can even be equipped to cook food underwater.

How fast can it go?

The Nautilus sounds like a fun yacht to own, something that even Jeff Bezos would probably want to get his hands on, while his 417-foot superyacht is still being assembled at different shipyards. So, the real question beyond its capabilities is how fast it can go.