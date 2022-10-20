This luxury concept superyacht has two tilting masts to sail under bridges

The tri-hull vessel features two free-standing masts that can tilt 70 degrees forward to reduce the air draft from 145.5 feet to 92 feet, enabling the Epiphany to sail under most bridges. The yacht now can have direct access to the Panama Canal, San Francisco, San Diego, and many more notable harbors.

Inside the incredible superyacht

Spread across three decks, Epiphany's interior is characterized by large windows that offer sweeping views. It features a 700 ft-square owner’s suite located in the bow of the center hull and two master suites in the cross beam. The yacht can host twelve guests in full luxury and has cabin space for eight crew members.

The upper deck has a piano and entertainment area, where floor-to-ceiling windows provide a panoramic view of the surrounding seascape. The bar is elevated two steps up from the piano, providing unique and inviting spaces. The icing on the top is its retractable beach club at the stern that unfolds across all hulls to create a 1,500-square-foot waterside playground.

Epiphany Courtesy of Epiphany

Another highlight is its full-beam garage that can handle a tender, an A5 Icon seaplane, and a Nemo U-Boat Worx submarine with dedicated launching systems and other water toys. There is also a telescoping crane system integrated into the boom of each mast that can get everything into the water. The yacht also is equipped with four self-inflating lifeboats that can be deployed in the worst conditions from dedicated deployment pockets at the stern.