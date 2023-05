An electric vehicle is an automobile powered by electricity stored in batteries or fuel cells rather than relying on internal combustion engines that burn fossil fuels. EVs use electric motors to propel the vehicle. They offer a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles.

Sweden spearheads an extraordinary project—the world's first permanent electric road. This groundbreaking initiative will enable electric cars and trucks to charge while driving, thus removing range anxiety and revolutionizing sustainable transportation.

The Swedish Transport Administration, Trafikverket, is leading the charge and has identified the E20 highway as the ideal location for this pioneering endeavor. The 13-mile (21 km) stretch, extending from Hallsberg to Örebro between Stockholm and Gothenburg, holds immense potential for electric road development. Currently in the procurement and final planning stage, the electric road system (ERS) is anticipated to be completed and made accessible to the public by 2025/2026.