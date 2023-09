On September 1, 2023, a group of speed freak students from ETH Zurich and Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts in Switzerland demolished the electrical vehicle acceleration world record in style. Spending every spare minute building and refining their racing car, called "Mythen," they managed to get from zero to 62.15 mph (100 kph) in 0.965 seconds over a distance of 40.3 feet (12.3 meters).

Record breaking achievement

Built by a team of students from ETH Zurich and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, the team dedicated nearly a year to developing their electric vehicle. Despite various setbacks, they persevered and worked tirelessly on the project, often returning to the drawing board to refine specific components.