Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

Take your commute to new heights under 100k with Jetson's eVTOL

The first affordable eVTOL that does not need a pilot's license on the market.
Can Emir
| Apr 25, 2023 09:22 AM EST
Created: Apr 25, 2023 09:22 AM EST
transportation
Jetson One eVTOL
Jetson One eVTOL

Jetson/YouTube 

The future is here! Jetson, a Swedish company, has just released its first flying car, the Jetson One, for sale at $98,000, with a down payment of $8,000. 

The company's mission is "to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle," and this futuristic vehicle does just that.

The Jetson One is a paradigm-shifting electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. While the company doesn't specify the maximum altitude the vehicle can reach, it has a top speed of 63 mph and a range of roughly 20 minutes or 20 miles. The cockpit features two joysticks, one to control the vehicle's altitude and the other to control its direction, which can be learned to fly in just minutes with the help of the flight computer.

The vehicle is fully electric and features a battery tucked underneath the pilot's bucket seat, made from carbon fiber and Kevlar. Safety was a top priority when designing the Jetson One. The chassis was inspired by the same technology used in race cars, and the vehicle has enough motors to stay in flight even if one motor fails.

Additionally, GPS on the top and lidar on the bottom power an automatic-landing feature, and there's even a ballistic parachute in the back to "save you in the worst-case scenario from 20 meters," says Tomasz Patan, Jetson's co-founder and head of innovation.

The Jetson One was designed to meet FAA requirements for an ultralight vehicle, meaning it could be flown without a pilot's license in the US. While its 20-minute flight time is limited, the Jetson One's main purpose is to have a good time and taste what flying is like.

Jetson's CEO, Stéphan D’haene, says, "Together, we will push the boundaries of what is possible in the eVTOL industry and deliver game-changing solutions that will have a positive impact on the environment and society as a whole." The Jetson One is just the beginning of what the company hopes to achieve.

In conclusion, the Jetson One is a game-changing solution that opens up the skies to everyone. With its safe and environmentally sustainable electric drivetrain, anyone can experience the thrill of flying without a pilot's license. The future is truly here, and it's time to take your commute to new heights with Jetson's personal electric aerial vehicle.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/yrwQlQ1b6N/neuron-cells.jpg
Revolutionizing treatment of neurodegenerative diseases - One patient at a time
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/04/image/jpeg/ZeGe8o7qS2ukWi4CgkNP0VwhqGY0H5qHAgAAlftx.jpg
From Gaza to NASA: Journey of an engineer who helped build Ingenuity Mars Helicopter
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/oRfAP14qUaYRh44hZAkiQ9iC09DPHkIy2waIOD6g.jpg
NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the Moon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/02/image/jpeg/EzwQBPPiaorKhr5EpWyjOuqjzZNMjI0TGgqbZFi9.jpg
Space cannon could fire payloads to orbit in 10 minutes at Mach 20
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/LBGRv0kMG2/untitled-1-25.jpg
SCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missions
More Stories
scienceScientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Sade Agard| 10/24/2022
scienceDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event
Grant Currin| 8/4/2022
innovationHow to survive an ice age: We've done it before, but can we do it again?
Christopher McFadden| 2/24/2023