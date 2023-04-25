Take your commute to new heights under 100k with Jetson's eVTOL

The future is here! Jetson, a Swedish company, has just released its first flying car, the Jetson One, for sale at $98,000, with a down payment of $8,000.

The company's mission is "to make the skies available for everyone with our safe personal electric aerial vehicle," and this futuristic vehicle does just that.

The Jetson One is a paradigm-shifting electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. While the company doesn't specify the maximum altitude the vehicle can reach, it has a top speed of 63 mph and a range of roughly 20 minutes or 20 miles. The cockpit features two joysticks, one to control the vehicle's altitude and the other to control its direction, which can be learned to fly in just minutes with the help of the flight computer.

The vehicle is fully electric and features a battery tucked underneath the pilot's bucket seat, made from carbon fiber and Kevlar. Safety was a top priority when designing the Jetson One. The chassis was inspired by the same technology used in race cars, and the vehicle has enough motors to stay in flight even if one motor fails.