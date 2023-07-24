Tata Group to set up a 40 GW gigafactory in UK, only the second so far

India's Tata Group has announced a four-billion-pound (US$5.2 billion) investment to set up a 40-gigawatt battery factory in the UK, a move that could charge up the automotive market in the region. Currently, the UK has only one battery manufacturer against 34 in the US, The Guardian reported.

With countries announcing strict deadlines to bring an end to the sale of internal combustion engine-powered (ICE) vehicles, there is now a rush to build up infrastructure to support the electric vehicle (EVs) that are likely to replace them. China, for instance, has 283 companies engaged in producing batteries that will power EVs, but the UK has been a considerable laggard.