Terminal concept for VTOL 'vertiport' in Dubai unveiled

The terminal concept for Dubai's first "vertiport" terminal, which will facilitate the movement of passengers using vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles, was recently unveiled. Renowned UK architecture firm Foster+Partners developed the concept for Skyports Infrastructure, the advanced air mobility company looking to begin air taxi services in the region by 2026.

Dubai has been ambitious with its plans for flying taxi services for quite some time now. In 2017, the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it would start a driverless passenger drone service in collaboration with a Chinese company, Ehang. CNN reported.

Over the years, multiple VTOL companies across the globe have held public demonstrations of their technologies in the city, prompting the need for an exclusive terminal for future operations, commonly referred to as a "vertiport".