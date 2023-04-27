Terminal concept for VTOL 'vertiport' in Dubai unveiled

Terminal concept for VTOL 'vertiport' in Dubai unveiledThe terminal is proposed near the existing Dubai international airport and will also connect to the Metro servicesAmeya Paleja| Apr 27, 2023 08:15 AM ESTCreated: Apr 27, 2023 08:15 AM ESTtransportationThe Dubai vertiport concept from Foster and PartnersFoster and Partners Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The terminal concept for Dubai's first "vertiport" terminal, which will facilitate the movement of passengers using vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles, was recently unveiled. Renowned UK architecture firm Foster+Partners developed the concept for Skyports Infrastructure, the advanced air mobility company looking to begin air taxi services in the region by 2026. Dubai has been ambitious with its plans for flying taxi services for quite some time now. In 2017, the Dubai Road and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it would start a driverless passenger drone service in collaboration with a Chinese company, Ehang. CNN reported. Over the years, multiple VTOL companies across the globe have held public demonstrations of their technologies in the city, prompting the need for an exclusive terminal for future operations, commonly referred to as a "vertiport". See Also What does Dubai's vertiport look like? Interesting Engineering has previously reported how the rising popularity of VTOL companies has also led to a rise in companies who want to build vertiports. VTOL makers like Lilium are looking to design and build vertiports to scale up the infrastructure needed to make the idea feasible. On the other hand, Dubai wants to bring aesthetics and functionality into its vertiports and commissioned architecture firm Foster + Partners to do the job. The design puts the terminal on an elevated deck to facilitate the landing and take-off functions that are crucial to the operation. With the airfield at the center, the vertiport terminal building encircles this space. The arrival and departure lounges give passengers wide views of the flying vehicles and the city skyline further beyond. Most Popular The terminal concept for Dubai vertiportFoster and Partners The design incorporates an overhanging roof which, apart from being part of the facade, also provides additional protection from the sunlight and prevents excessive heating of the passenger facilities. The design is intentionally reminiscent of the Dubai Metro Station at the airport to help it blend in with the existing infrastructure. The Dubai RTA and Skyports Infrastructure are considering four vertiport construction sites. The site near Dubai International Airport and Metro Station is one of the prime locations under consideration. The architecture firm has chosen a warm palette of colors and natural materials for the interiors to create a calm and welcoming environment. “We are delighted to have developed a vertiport concept for the emerging AAM industry, which will transform the way people travel in Dubai," said David Summerfield, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners. "The conceptual vertiport connects with Dubai International Airport and the Dubai Metro to provide seamless, sustainable travel across the city for international and domestic passengers.” HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You New invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholesElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problemCapella Space sheds light on 24/7 all-weather Earth observationIs wireless tech about to supercharge your world? – The BlueprintChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVs More Stories diy75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineerChristopher McFadden| 10/18/2022innovationThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockagesSade Agard| 10/16/2022innovationWill a NASA-assisted diffractive solar sail take us to the Sun?Deena Theresa| 7/28/2022