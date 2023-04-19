Tesla cuts EV prices ahead of Q1 earnings report

Tesla has once again lowered its electric vehicle (EV) prices for the sixth time this year, including for its Model Y and Model 3 cars in the United States.

The move is thought to be an attempt to increase sales even at the cost of the company's industry-leading profit margins. This comes ahead of Tesla's first-quarter earnings report, which will be released on Wednesday.

According to its website, Tesla has lowered the prices of its Model Y "long range" and "performance" vehicles by $3,000 each and its Model 3 "rear-wheel drive" by $2,000 to $39,990. Tesla's base Model 3 prices have dropped by 11 percent this year, and base Model Y prices have been reduced by 20 percent.

These cuts are aimed at stimulating demand as the US prepares to introduce tougher standards, which will limit EV tax credits.

The US is Tesla's largest market, and Tesla has recently lowered prices in other regions, including Europe, Israel, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.