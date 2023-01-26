Tesla Cybertruck release date: Production to start surprisingly soon

The truck was first unveiled in 2019 and garnered quite a lot of interest, while bookings were opened at a refundable amount of $100. The company missed successive scheduled production dates, with the first one in 2021.

On the positive side, The company said that it had started the installation of equipment required for manufacturing the vehicle, which includes castings to mold the truck's body panels. The assembly of Cybertruck is expected to be mainly based out of its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Battery development causing the delay

The delay in developing Tesla's 4680-cell battery pack, which was planned to provide the Cybertruck with a 610-mile (980+ km) range, is widely concerned a major limiting factor in launching their new offering.

In early 2022, Musk confirmed how delays in ramping up battery production at its Giga factories in Berline and Texas were causing huge losses to the firm. The delay resulted in it producing its Model Y SUVs with a 2170-cell battery pack since the 4680-cell pack was not developed to meet the requirement.

Last December, Tesla finally confirmed how its 4680 battery cell production crossed a threshold of 868,000 cells, enabling them to support the production of over 1,000 cars a week. These cells were intended to produce one variant of Tesla Model Y at their Gigafactory in Texas. The new 4680-cell structure was unveiled by the firm in 2020, becoming its first cell developed from the ground up.