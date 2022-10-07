Musk says Tesla to deliver its first Semi truck to Pepsi on December 1

The company webpage also claims that the truck can recover 70 percent of the charge in 30 minutes when using its Semi chargers. In October last year, Interesting Engineering reported that Tesla had begun the work to install these chargers. It has taken a year for the CEO to confirm that the Semi Truck is finally being rolled out.

How many trucks can Tesla produce?

Tesla also highlights the low cost of ownership of its electric trucks, which it claims will be approximately 2.5 times cheaper to refuel when compared to diesel. This has been estimated to provide fuel savings of up to $200,000 within the company's first three years of ownership.

This is a little over the price of the truck itself, which is expected to cost about $180,000 if we do not consider the federal government's subsidies under its subsidy program. However, all this discussion is moot if we do not know how many trucks Tesla is actually rolling out.

Back in 2017, when Elon Musk unveiled the Semi, Reuters reported that the production was slated for 2019. Musk's over-ambitious deadlines are well known, as interested owners have also seen with the Cybertruck. Still, the chip shortages over the past couple of years have also contributed to the delays. Earlier this year, Musk was looking at 2023 as the year the Semi would roll out.