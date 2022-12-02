First Tesla Semi truck with 500-mile range delivered to PepsiCo

Promises made with Tesla Semi

Musk's declaration at the event isn't the only expectation from the Tesla Semi. During the long wait for the truck to go into production, many details about the vehicle were released to the public. These include the promise of up to 500 miles of range on a single charge and power relative to a diesel truck. In his presentation, Musk even compared the Semi to an elephant that can move like a cheetah, Reuters reported.

Technologies promised in the Semi are also crucial for Tesla's future models, such as the Cybertruck, which is expected to use the updated version of the Supercharger. Armed with 1-megawatt charging and liquid-cooling technology in the charging cable itself, these are features that potential users will look forward to for other Tesla offerings.

As per Tesla's claims, the Semi is powered by three electric motors, of which only one is engaged at highway speeds while the other two kick in when the truck needs to accelerate. This is why the Semi is highly energy efficient and uses less than 2kWh of energy per mile. The company also claims that the Semi is 2.5 times cheaper to refuel when compared to diesel trucks and can provide $200,000 of fuel savings in the first three years of ownership.

Details on models, and pricing still unavailable

Back in October, Musk announced that the Semi Truck would be delivered before the end of the year, so it was done. The recipient of the truck, PepsiCo, had placed orders for 100 trucks in 2017 and had to wait five years to get its first one. According to a Reuters report, Tesla plans to produce around the same number this year, with production reaching 50,000 trucks only in 2024.