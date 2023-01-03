Tesla driver who fell asleep went 15 minutes on Autopilot, triggered police officers

Officers attempted to pull over the Tesla, but it refused. Officials say that the car was moving at about 70 mph and did not slow down or accelerate during the attempted traffic stop.

As they drove down the Autobahn, the Tesla "maintained the same distance as the patrol car in front," according to authorities.

Officers came up next to the Tesla's driver-side window and observed the driver, only identified as a 45-year-old male, sitting back in his seat with his hands off the wheel and his eyes closed.

"This strengthened the suspicion that he had left the controls to the autopilot and had fallen asleep," according to investigators.

After 15 minutes of the pursuit, the driver finally awoke and complied with the police's orders to stop.

According to further research, the driver had put a "so-called steering wheel weight in the footwell" of the driver's side.

According to the news release, the device pretends that your hand is on the steering wheel to deceive the vehicle's safety system.