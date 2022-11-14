Tesla: Everything you need to know about the world's most famous electric vehicle maker

A Tesla store Tesla

The firm sold the most battery-electric and plug-in electric vehicles globally in 2021, accounting for 21 percent of the battery-electric (purely electric) market and 14 percent of the plug-in market (which includes plug-in hybrids) that year. (China's BYD Auto overtook Tesla in Q2 of 2022 to become the top-selling EV brand globally.)

Tesla also creates and installs a significant amount of photovoltaic systems in the U.S. through its subsidiary Tesla Energy. With 3.99 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of deployed battery energy storage systems in 2021, Tesla Energy is also among the biggest suppliers of such systems globally.

Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning established Tesla Motors in July 2003. Nikola Tesla, an inventor and electrical engineer is honored in the corporate name. With a $6.5 million investment in February 2004, Elon Musk rose to become the company's largest shareholder. He assumed the position of CEO in 2008. Musk claims that Tesla's goal is to hasten the transition to environmentally friendly energy and transportation, using solar energy and electric vehicles as the primary sources.

The Roadster sports car, Tesla's first vehicle model, was released in 2008. The Model S sedan arrived in 2012, the Model X SUV appeared in 2015, the Model 3 sedan appeared in 2017, and the Model Y crossover appeared in 2020. The Model 3 was the first electric vehicle to sell one million units globally, becoming the all-time best-selling plug-in electric vehicle in June 2021. Tesla sold 936,222 vehicles globally in 2021, a growth of 87 percent over the previous year. As of August 2022, the company has sold a total of 3 million vehicles. In October 2021, Tesla became the sixth corporation in American history to have a market valuation of $1 trillion and the second fastest company to hit the $1 trillion mark.

Tesla has been the subject of many lawsuits, recalls, government scrutiny, and public controversies arising from statements and actions of CEO Elon Musk and allegations of creative accounting, whistleblower retaliation, worker rights violations, and unresolved and dangerous technical problems with their products.