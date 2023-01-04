Passengers survived a 250-foot fall in California. See how Tesla helped

While these programs test cars for a host of scenarios, such as frontal impact, lateral impact, rear impact, and safety assist features, no car testing program could have possibly tested a car for what the Tesla sedan underwent on Monday morning.

Tesla plunges down a cliff

According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident occurred 20 miles (32 km) south of San Francisco in Devil's Slide. The Tesla, carrying two adults, a nine-year-old boy, and a four-year-old girl, was traveling southbound on Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel when it veered off the roadway before falling off the 250 feet cliff and landing on the rocky beach.

Rescuers told CNN that from the damage seen on the vehicle, it appears like it hit and flipped several times before landing on its wheels. Firefighters had to rappel down the cliff to the car and found that all four passengers were trapped inside the vehicle but conscious when the rescue team reached the mangled remains of the car.

The children were freed first and lifted up the cliff using a rope, while a CHP helicopter was tasked with hoisting adults to safety, a video of which was shared on Facebook by the rescue agency.

The identity of those involved in the crash has not been revealed. However, the children were unharmed, and the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. CNN reported that authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash but do not believe any of Tesla's self-driving features were active at the time.