Tesla will build its largest gigafactory in Mexico, Musk announced

Musk stated that Tesla would increase output at all its gigafactories. Musk outlined Tesla’s innovative approach to managing operations from manufacture to service, including goals to slash assembly costs in half in upcoming car generations.

The plant "will be supplemental to the output of all the other factories," Musk said, calling the announcement "probably the most significant of the day".

Tom Zhu, Tesla's new global production chief, stated that Tesla could produce 2 million vehicles annually.

Musk did not disclose what Tesla would invest in the factory and how many vehicles it would produce annually.

Tesla also has facilities in China, Germany, and the United States.

Tesla is expected to create up to 6,000 jobs in Nuevo Leon and is exploring constructing batteries in the country's heartland as it seeks additional investment.