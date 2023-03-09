Tesla will use a magnetic engine to stop using rare earth elements

This is significant due to some factors, not the least of which is the Biden Administration's present promotion of domestically made materials for electric car componentry.

There are numerous false beliefs about what a rare earth element is and how many of them are utilized by electric vehicles. In actuality, rare earth elements are frequently absent from lithium-ion batteries.

Electric vehicle (EV) motors employ rare earth elements rather than batteries. The most popular is neodymium, which is used to create strong magnets for electric motors, hard drives, and speakers. Neodymium magnets frequently contain the additions of dysprosium and terbium.

Moreover, not all electric car motors use rare earth elements; Tesla uses them in its DC permanent magnet motors but not in its AC induction motors.

Tesla's vehicles were initially powered by AC induction motors, which did not require rare earth elements. Nikola Tesla, who created the AC induction motor, is actually the source of the company's name. Yet when the Model 3 was released, the business unveiled a brand-new permanent magnet motor and subsequently began using these motors in all of its other vehicles.

Model 3 already cut 25% of rare earth elements

Today, Tesla announced that by improving the efficiency of the drivetrain during the last five years, it was able to cut the use of rare earth elements by 25 percent in its new Model 3 drive units.