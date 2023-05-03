Now you can transform your Tesla Model Y with this first-of-its-kind camper kit

We have seen various tent, trailer, and bed iterations to be used with Tesla's versatile Model Y. Now, owners who are outdoor enthusiasts will have the option of a camper kit that is compatible with their electric SUV.

Part of a Kickstarter campaign, the kit offered is the brainchild of Canadian entrepreneur Jimmy Cheung and will be sold via his Vancouver-based company Fruble Fabrications.

The camper kit offers a camp kitchen, bed platform, and a host of storage spaces, all easily accessible and modular to fit the space requirements inside the car. According to its creator, the kit offers a perfect all-in-one solution for solo travelers who are reluctant to tow a trailer and lack time to build their camping solutions.