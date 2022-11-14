A Tesla Model Y reportedly went out of control, got involved in a deadly accident

Video of the event showed a white Tesla Model Y pulling into a parking area along the side of the road before abruptly reentering it.

The driver dodged the approaching automobile and sped off down the road before colliding head-on with a person riding a motor scooter.

Tesla Model Y accident 天天开心

At least two persons on motorcycles or scooters were forcefully knocked over as the Tesla raced by at unsafe speeds through congested town streets.

When the automobile eventually reached a major junction, it crashed into a small truck, sending flying debris onto at least two bicycles, then hit the side of a building in a cloud of smoke and dust.

Tesla Model Y accident 天天开心

The unidentified 55-year-old male driver, last named Zhan, claimed that as he was going to pull up in front of the family store, the driver experienced problems with the brake pedal.

According to a verified social media user, Zhanqiubi, posting as "a family member of the driver" on the Chinese version of Twitter, Weibo, the driver lost control, and even though he tried to apply the brakes, a technical issue must have led to the collision.

The incident was being investigated by the neighborhood traffic police, according to the newspaper, and Zhan's family had notified Tesla. The traffic police ruled out the likelihood that Zhan was impaired by drugs or alcohol while noting that the car would undergo testing.