Tesla is the most profitable company on the planet, says Baron Capital

There were 5,000 investors present at the event, and they all had a chance to hear where the Tesla CEO thinks the company is going in the future.

Ron Baron, owner of Baron Capital, interviewed the celebrity billionaire, and Baron is bullish on Tesla. Baron Capital has 19 funds, totaling approximately $40 billion in assets. Many of these funds are heavily invested in Tesla.

The Baron Partners Fund has dropped $6 billion into the EV company, meanwhile the Baron Focused Growth Fund has built up about $700 million shares of Tesla stock in its portfolio.

These funds, as well as Tesla, and the Stock Market, overall have had a rough year. Tesla lost 50% of its share value, while both of the Baron's funds mentioned here are down 31 percent and 23 percent respectively. The stock market had its downside most of the year, with some gains, but mostly not more than a slight overall rise for the year.

Baron has seen a 25 percent return on the Baron Partners Fund over the last five years, and seems to see the drop in Tesla shares as a good thing. He sees this as a opportunity rather then a time to pull out of the company.