Elon Musk says Tesla's next car will run near totally in autonomous mode

Elon Musk commented on Tesla's upcoming vehicle, claiming that it will run "nearly totally in autonomous mode," yet the firm has not fulfilled this promise for all vehicles produced since 2016.

Many people were upset that Tesla didn't go into depth about the vehicle types that will be built on this new platform, even though Tesla last week revealed its plan to construct a new vehicle platform that will be more efficient to manufacture.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, mentioned in passing during a brief speech at a Morgan Stanley conference that the vehicles that will be constructed on Tesla's next-generation platform will function "nearly totally in autonomous mode."

He gave the impression that humans would only seldom need to operate the car's controls.

That's consistent with what he previously claimed about Tesla intending to produce a brand-new electric vehicle designed specifically for "robotaxi" service.

But, some individuals are concerned about Tesla's plans to develop a new vehicle that will be virtually totally operated in autonomous mode.

According to Musk, Tesla will make all of its vehicles produced since 2016 "fully self-driving" through software updates. The CEO even mentioned "level 5 SEA self-driving" in his remarks. In the belief that the firm would someday fulfill that promise, several Tesla buyers paid between $5,000 and $15,000.