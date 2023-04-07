Tesla personnel shared private recordings of car owners, says ex-employees

The company had stressed in its agreement that it understands the importance of protecting private data collected for research. Based on the premise, permission for this exercise is granted by the respective owners while using their car's infotainment system. The cameras that come fitted to Tesla models are intended to assist driving, especially when its Autopilot system is engaged.

Videos circulated contained embarrassing and disturbing content

In interviews with the news agency, the informants detailed how a few of the customers' recordings were demeaning. An instance in which a customer was walking towards the car completely naked was shared.

Recordings of car accidents and road-rage incidents also made it into the list of items circulated. Reuters mentions a team member account that detailed a video of a crash in 2021, in which a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area hit a child riding a bike. The footage recorded showed the child flying in one direction and the cycle in another. The video was shared via private chat among people in Tesla's San Mateo office in California. An ex-employee stated that it spread “like wildfire."

The other shared items were not disturbing, "such as pictures of dogs and funny road signs that employees made into memes by embellishing them with amusing captions or commentary, before posting them in private group chats," said the report.