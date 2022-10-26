Tesla to receive the most essential tool for Cybertruck, Gigapress

The new press is a crucial component of Tesla's manufacturing process because it will be utilized to make the body panels and many other metal body parts that are anticipated to be used in the Tesla Cybertruck.

It's one of the most important pieces of manufacturing machinery that Tesla will require to start producing the Cybertruck. Tesla is anticipated to employ the enormous machine to construct the electric pickup truck's stainless steel body.

Idra hinted at a new 9,000-ton Giga press earlier this year, claiming it would be the biggest in the entire globe. It was speculated that the new device would be for Tesla because of its partnership with Idra.

The first mention of IDRA's massive Giga press was made during the Q4 2020 Tesla earnings call, during which Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated that the future Tesla Cybertruck would necessitate a press machine significantly larger than those used for other Tesla products.

IDRA was not identified as the producer of the now-famous press at the time, but it is more evident now that the two companies are connected.

This is consistent with information provided at Tesla's most recent earnings call, where it was said that the Tesla Cybertruck was, as of the call, in the "tooling phase" (getting ready for manufacturing).

The largest casting machine in the world was purchased by the corporation in many units. Idra is the company that creates these enormous, expensive machines. 2020 saw the start of operation for Tesla's first Giga Press, which was installed at the Fremont facility. The device, which at the time was the first of its kind, has a clamping force between 5,600 to 6,200 tf (55,000 and 61,000 kn).