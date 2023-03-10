Tesla reveals the Model S will have a new 'high-visibility glass roof'

Tesla has since informed its customers through email of all of these changes. According to Tesla, a new "high-visibility glass roof" is being added to the Model S.

More updates:

- Glass roof now weighs less & lets in 5x more light with same level of UV protection. This also improves handling as it helps low center of gravity



- Plaid S & X come with improved brake pads with higher thermal capacity = better overall braking performance



-… https://t.co/x8OohNopBp — Tesla (@Tesla) March 9, 2023

Compared to the previous glass roof, Tesla claims that the new glass roof "weighs less and allows in 5 times more light" while maintaining the "same level of UV protection." The carmaker asserts that by assisting in lowering the center of gravity, it also "improves handling."

Strangely, Tesla doesn't mention the new Autopilot hardware in its recent communications on the improved Model S and Model X. Presumably; this is because the company doesn't want to hurt sales before the switch is completed, as the same improvements are also anticipated for the Model 3 and Model Y.