Tesla rolls out its Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update in North America
Tesla has initiated the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta v11 update to potential customers across the United States. The v11.3.2 version combines its Full Self-Driving Beta software with its Auto Pilot system.
Tesla's founder Elon Musk indicated this week that the company would start the public rollout after Tesla employees had received the v11.3.1 version in December 2022 and select testers a few weeks ago. The controlled rollout has helped Tesla to solve teething issues and bugs in the software before it is approved for a wider release.
An estimated 400,000 Tesla owners have the Beta version of the FSD in North America, released last year. The figure is close to the number of people subscribed to the FSD package on their vehicles.
The version enables vehicles to drive themselves around
The update allows the vehicle to use a single stack for highway and city driving. The update enables the car to drive without human intervention once a destination is set. However, the system still requires the driver to be present and ready to take over at all times. The v11 software now combines its FSD Beta software intended to be used on roads and city streets, with its Auto Pilot system utilized on highways.
Contrary to its name, the system is still rated a level 2 driver-assistance system as the onus falls squarely on the driver in case of any accidents. The current update comes in a series of such advancements to the FSD Beta program. The v11 update was due for release in November 2022, but specific issues have restricted the company from releasing it to the general public.
Improved multi-camera capabilities for advanced driving
The main notable addition to the system would be the advanced multi-camera video networks that enable it to plan its route efficiently. "FSD Beta's multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes," according to Tesla's full release notes for the FSD Beta.
The system also ensures better autopilot reaction time towards red-light or stop signs and improved the recall and precision of object detection, notably reducing the position error of various objects.
Additionally, the update has "improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 15%, particularly for large trucks and high-yaw rate scenarios" and now features expanded and tuned dedicated speed control for cut-in objects.
Researchers at NTU Singapore have now licensed their novel fireproof wood coating, which enhances both safety and aesthetics in mass timber construction.