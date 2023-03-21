Tesla rolls out its Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update in North America

An estimated 400,000 Tesla owners have the Beta version of the FSD in North America, released last year. The figure is close to the number of people subscribed to the FSD package on their vehicles.

The version enables vehicles to drive themselves around

The update allows the vehicle to use a single stack for highway and city driving. The update enables the car to drive without human intervention once a destination is set. However, the system still requires the driver to be present and ready to take over at all times. The v11 software now combines its FSD Beta software intended to be used on roads and city streets, with its Auto Pilot system utilized on highways.

Contrary to its name, the system is still rated a level 2 driver-assistance system as the onus falls squarely on the driver in case of any accidents. The current update comes in a series of such advancements to the FSD Beta program. The v11 update was due for release in November 2022, but specific issues have restricted the company from releasing it to the general public.