For the first time, Tesla just completed a full load 500-mile trip with its Semi truck

Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Although there is no reason to question the outcome, it would be interesting to learn more about speed and energy usage. We are pretty interested in seeing some impartial vehicle tests.

Tesla claims that the Semi uses less energy than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km) on average. The battery's capacity would be less than 1,000 kWh at a 500-mile range.

Currently manufactured in Reno, Nevada, the Tesla Semi is produced by the firm with plans to quickly increase output to 50,000 units annually by the end of 2024. With an average daily production rate of over 100 cars, Tesla would rank among North America's top producers of Class 8 trucks.

Given that production versions of the truck are supposed to be delivered to customers this week, it seems a bit hasty for Tesla to complete the first 500-mile drive. However, likely, Tesla has already achieved many shorter trips that proved the full range could travel 500 miles on a single charge.

A commercial long-haul semi truck's sweet spot is 500 miles with a full load since that's about 8 hours of driving, at which point a break is required.

Tesla Semi is anticipated to significantly impact the transportation sector thanks to its capacity and significantly lower operating costs per mile than diesel trucks.