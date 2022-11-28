For the first time, Tesla just completed a full load 500-mile trip with its Semi truck
Just a few days before Tesla begins shipping the truck, Elon Musk has verified that Tesla Semi, the company's Class 8 semi-truck, has successfully completed a crucial voyage.
Elon Musk recently tweeted that a Tesla Semi completed an 800-kilometer (500-mile) drive carrying 81,000 pounds (36,740 kilograms), which is nearly 100 percent of its Gross Combination Weight (GCW) of 82,000 pounds.
Tesla team just completed a 500 mile drive with a Tesla Semi weighing in at 81,000 lbs!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022
Although there is no reason to question the outcome, it would be interesting to learn more about speed and energy usage. We are pretty interested in seeing some impartial vehicle tests.
Tesla claims that the Semi uses less energy than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km) on average. The battery's capacity would be less than 1,000 kWh at a 500-mile range.
Currently manufactured in Reno, Nevada, the Tesla Semi is produced by the firm with plans to quickly increase output to 50,000 units annually by the end of 2024. With an average daily production rate of over 100 cars, Tesla would rank among North America's top producers of Class 8 trucks.
Given that production versions of the truck are supposed to be delivered to customers this week, it seems a bit hasty for Tesla to complete the first 500-mile drive. However, likely, Tesla has already achieved many shorter trips that proved the full range could travel 500 miles on a single charge.
A commercial long-haul semi truck's sweet spot is 500 miles with a full load since that's about 8 hours of driving, at which point a break is required.
Tesla Semi is anticipated to significantly impact the transportation sector thanks to its capacity and significantly lower operating costs per mile than diesel trucks.
All over the place since 2017
The Tesla Semi was initially presented in 2017 and planned for production to begin in 2019. However, there were numerous delays.
A fully battery-powered truck with a class 8 capacity of 80,000 pounds and a range of between 300 and 500 miles (480 and 800 kilometers), depending on the type, was quite a breakthrough at the time.
Since then, several other businesses, including Volvo, Freightliner, and Nikola, have managed to launch class 8 electric semi trucks before Tesla, although they have only succeeded in reaching the lower end of the range.
On December 1, Tesla will host an event to celebrate the first Tesla Semi deliveries.
Now it's time to deliver the Cybertruck, and hopefully, it's a few months ahead.
Tesla Semi specs:
Fully loaded at 82,000 lbs (37,195 kg) Gross Combination Weight
Range: about 300 miles (483 km) or 500 miles (804 km)
Energy Consumption: less than 2 kWh/mile (1.24 kWh/km)
Estimated battery capacity (based on range and energy consumption): 600 kWh or 1,000 kWh (1 MWh)
Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h): 20 seconds (when fully loaded)
Fast Charging: up to 70 percent of range in 30 minutes
Estimated Fuel Savings: up to $200,000 over 3 years
