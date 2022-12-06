A design company has turned a Tesla Semi into an RV concept

Based on the specifications Tesla revealed this week and how amazing these renderings of the electric truck as a motorhome appear, the Tesla Semi may become a fantastic electric-powered luxury RV.

Many individuals find the concept of an entirely solar- and electric-powered camper very appealing.

You may run your life off the same battery pack that powers your vehicle during the day and travel without emitting any pollution. You can charge up at night to repeat the process the following day.

You can also go completely off-grid during the experience with solar power.

An interesting basis for an electric motorhome could be the Tesla Semi. While watching this week's announcement of the production model of the Tesla Semi, the team at Jowua, a manufacturer of interior accessories, had this idea and decided to create renders of what a Tesla Semi motorhome may be like.

Tesla Semi RV interior Jowua/Twitter

The specifications were likewise top-notch and in line with the style, which had a very aggressive appearance. The fact that most electric motorhome projects currently being worked on have a limited range, and this is their main issue.