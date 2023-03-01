Tesla Superchargers will now charge non-Tesla electric vehicles

Tesla has now begun to provide non-Tesla electric vehicle owners in the U.S. with access to some Supercharger stations and has also explained how the stations work, Electrek reported.

Tesla installed the "Magic Dock" at several Supercharger stations over the past few days.

Select Superchargers in the US are now open to other EVs → https://t.co/zObpFM4li1 pic.twitter.com/wQW0KGvlpw — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 28, 2023

The Superchargers stations are outfitted with an integrated CCS adapter that works with non-Tesla EVs. However, the stations are not available on the app. Nor have the owners of electric vehicles been onboarded.