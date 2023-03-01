Tesla Superchargers will now charge non-Tesla electric vehicles
Tesla has now begun to provide non-Tesla electric vehicle owners in the U.S. with access to some Supercharger stations and has also explained how the stations work, Electrek reported.
Tesla installed the "Magic Dock" at several Supercharger stations over the past few days.
Select Superchargers in the US are now open to other EVs → https://t.co/zObpFM4li1 pic.twitter.com/wQW0KGvlpw— Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 28, 2023
The Superchargers stations are outfitted with an integrated CCS adapter that works with non-Tesla EVs. However, the stations are not available on the app. Nor have the owners of electric vehicles been onboarded.
"Tesla is expanding production capacity of power electronics components that convert alternating current to direct current, charging cabinets, posts, and cables. Later this year, Tesla will begin production of new Supercharger equipment that will enable non-Tesla EV drivers in North America to use Tesla Superchargers," a White House fact sheet from July 2022 reads.
How to charge non-Teslas
All that you require is the Tesla app.
Non-Tesla EV owners can download the Tesla app, register, and add a credit card to make payments. Once down, they can pull up to some of the limited numbers of Supercharger stations already fitted with a Magic Dock. They are concentrated mostly in New York, as of now.
Owners of electric vehicles can view the station and choose a parking space using the app. Following that, all consumers need to do is grip the handle where the CCS adaptor emerges from the Magic Dock to start charging their cars.
Tesla advises that it could take up to two minutes to charge, which is longer than a Tesla vehicle. This could be due to the communication technicalities between the station and the car through the app.
Currently, it appears that there are just six stations in the state of New York that are accessible to non-Tesla EV owners. Still, as Tesla installs the Magic Dock at additional stations and constructs new ones, the number is anticipated to increase quickly.
ReachBot, achieves large reach with a small footprint, accessing steep, vertical, and overhanging surfaces in Martian caves.