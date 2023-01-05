Tesla Superchargers: EV charging stations innovating the world
In the past few years, the use of electric vehicles has grown significantly. Tesla is among the most popular EVs in the U.S., and its empire is growing daily. Many people may think traveling across the country in an EV is near impossible. But fast charging stations have recently made the impossible possible.
There are many types of fast chargers these days. Companies like Electrify America, Tesla, and EVgo have made fast chargers that can deliver +50 kWh. But it’s Tesla, with its +40K charging stations around the country, which is making driving from Florida to California in the comfort of an electric vehicle no longer a dream.
DC fast charging stations are reinventing the U.S. and the world. Since going green has become a must, more countries are investing in fast and superfast charging stations. Yet, still, for many, there are a lot of questions that might come up before purchasing an EV or using one of these superchargers.
It does not matter if you’re already an EV owner or you’re just thinking about going green. This article will help you clear up any doubts and help you make better decisions for your future.
Is charging an electric vehicle really cheaper than filling your car's tank with gas?
To answer this question, there are many factors we must keep in mind. Although most people would say “Yes!” – it’s not that easy. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world’s energy crisis has gotten worse. As a result, fuel prices have increased significantly in the U.S. and elsewhere over the past several months.
To help us understand the differences, generally, the gas tank of a sedan would take 13 to 16 gallons, on average. By Dec. 08, 2022, the average gas price was $3.39 per gallon. In other words, filling a gas tank of a car like a Honda Civic 2022 would cost at least $42.37.
When talking about electric vehicles, there are many models with different battery capacities. However, average-size EVs like the Nissan Leaf 2023 or Tesla Model 3 have a battery capacity of 40Kwh. Recharging a car using a Tesla turbocharger costs about $0.50 per kWh. At that price, recharging one of these vehicles using a Tesla supercharger would cost approximately $20.
Since you can also recharge an EV at home, you can spend even less, depending on where you’re located. In March 2022, the average utility rate in the U.S. was $0.1372. In other words, recharging a 40 kWh car would cost just $5.52. Impressive, right?
A 40 kWh EV has a range of up to around 140 miles depending on its configuration. Nonetheless, If you have considered getting an EV with a higher mileage range, recharging costs may vary. After all, there are a number of 60 kWh EVs that offer great performance. To get an idea of this, let’s take a look at the chart below.
As you may see, recharging a mid-size EV at a turbocharger is indeed cheaper than filling up a gas tank since it would generally cost between $30 and $58. And the rate to charge at home would be a fraction of this. A pretty big difference, right?
Do Tesla Superchargers work with other EVs?
Since Tesla cars use their proprietary connector, it’s a bit difficult to imagine that Tesla Superchargers would work with other EVs. Still, the company has also begun to add the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector to its charging stations. In other words, it’s only a matter of time until all Tesla charging stations offer fast charging for all EVs.
If you own a non-Tesla electric vehicle or you’re looking to get one and want to use Tesla’s Superchargers, you only have to make sure it can use the CCS connector. Tesla Superchargers, like others, are available 24/7. If you’re a non-tesla owner, you’ll have to download the Tesla app to use Superchargers and pay. Also, it’s important to highlight that creating a Tesla account is necessary.
How long does it take to recharge an EV?
One of the most important things for many electric vehicle owners is the charging time. Imagine having a car with a 600 mi range, but it takes forever to charge. In general, recharging an EV takes around 6 hours when using a home charging station. The estimated time may vary depending on the model and type of charger you have. But fast charging stations bring this down to just a few minutes.
With a Supercharger or any similar fast charger, you can add up to 200 miles in only 15 minutes! Arrive at a fast charging station, plug your car in, and enjoy a coffee before continuing your trip - it's now so easy!
There are other fast charging stations, like the Electrify America 350 kW stations. These can also recharge your EV at similar times to the Tesla stations, but they are not as widespread as the Tesla ones. Take a look a the following chart to see how long would it take to recharge some EVs using a Supercharger.
Note that Tesla offers different versions of each model that might have a bigger battery capacity or higher mile range, and this will affect the charging times, cost, and mileage.
How easy is traveling with an EV?
When traveling in any vehicle, infrastructure is key. Otherwise, driving from one city to another is almost impossible. Companies are investing more and more money in fast charging stations, and there are already more than 40K supercharging stations. It makes Tesla the company with the largest fast-charging network worldwide.
With the Tesla app, you can check Supercharger availability, monitor your car’s status, and get notified when it’s time to recharge. Depending on the distance to your destination, it’s possible that making a few stops to recharge will be necessary. Though, you can plan your route by adding the supercharging stations to your necessary stops.
Generally speaking, going green is one of the best decisions you can make for a healthier world. Plus, you’ll save a lot of money on fuel as well as help the world take a breath by reducing your carbon footprint.
We can’t deny that Tesla is making a move to reinvent the transportation industry and will continue to do so. With more companies investing in EVs, it’s only a matter of time before most EVs work with Tesla Superchargers.
