Tesla Superchargers: EV charging stations innovating the world

There are many types of fast chargers these days. Companies like Electrify America, Tesla, and EVgo have made fast chargers that can deliver +50 kWh. But it’s Tesla, with its +40K charging stations around the country, which is making driving from Florida to California in the comfort of an electric vehicle no longer a dream.

Tesla charging station benedek/iStock

DC fast charging stations are reinventing the U.S. and the world. Since going green has become a must, more countries are investing in fast and superfast charging stations. Yet, still, for many, there are a lot of questions that might come up before purchasing an EV or using one of these superchargers.

It does not matter if you’re already an EV owner or you’re just thinking about going green. This article will help you clear up any doubts and help you make better decisions for your future.

Is charging an electric vehicle really cheaper than filling your car's tank with gas?

To answer this question, there are many factors we must keep in mind. Although most people would say “Yes!” – it’s not that easy. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world’s energy crisis has gotten worse. As a result, fuel prices have increased significantly in the U.S. and elsewhere over the past several months.

To help us understand the differences, generally, the gas tank of a sedan would take 13 to 16 gallons, on average. By Dec. 08, 2022, the average gas price was $3.39 per gallon. In other words, filling a gas tank of a car like a Honda Civic 2022 would cost at least $42.37.

When talking about electric vehicles, there are many models with different battery capacities. However, average-size EVs like the Nissan Leaf 2023 or Tesla Model 3 have a battery capacity of 40Kwh. Recharging a car using a Tesla turbocharger costs about $0.50 per kWh. At that price, recharging one of these vehicles using a Tesla supercharger would cost approximately $20.