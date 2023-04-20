Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck to start deliveries in Q3 2023, confirms Elon Musk

Tesla's highly-anticipated Cybertruck will start deliveries in the third quarter of 2023, according to Elon Musk's announcement during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Musk said that a delivery event, which will likely only involve the first few deliveries to Tesla insiders, will be held around the end of the third quarter. The production is expected to start this summer, but the volume production won't begin until next year.

The announcement comes almost four years after the Cybertruck's unveiling. The new specs, configurations, options, and pricing will also be announced at the event, with Musk promising that the vehicle is an "incredible product" and a "Hall of Famer."

"We're anticipating having a delivery event, a great delivery event probably in Q3," Musk said.

The tech mogul didn't give an exact date but later said the event should take place "around end of Q3," which means end of September.

"One thing I am confident of saying is that it's an incredible product. It's a Hall of Famer. I think a product like this only comes along once in a long while. So it will not be a disappointment at all. It's amazing.” he added.