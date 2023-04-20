Tesla's long-awaited Cybertruck to start deliveries in Q3 2023, confirms Elon Musk
Tesla's highly-anticipated Cybertruck will start deliveries in the third quarter of 2023, according to Elon Musk's announcement during the company's first-quarter earnings call.
Musk said that a delivery event, which will likely only involve the first few deliveries to Tesla insiders, will be held around the end of the third quarter. The production is expected to start this summer, but the volume production won't begin until next year.
The announcement comes almost four years after the Cybertruck's unveiling. The new specs, configurations, options, and pricing will also be announced at the event, with Musk promising that the vehicle is an "incredible product" and a "Hall of Famer."
"We're anticipating having a delivery event, a great delivery event probably in Q3," Musk said.
The tech mogul didn't give an exact date but later said the event should take place "around end of Q3," which means end of September.
"One thing I am confident of saying is that it's an incredible product. It's a Hall of Famer. I think a product like this only comes along once in a long while. So it will not be a disappointment at all. It's amazing.” he added.
"This is really a very radical product. It's not made in the way that other cars are made," the billionaire hyped.
The Cybertruck has been in the automotive industry's center of attention for almost four years and has been described as something out of "Mad Max" or "Blade Runner."
Tesla has been expected to release new specs and pricing for the Cybertruck for the last year, but Musk confirmed that it won't happen until the delivery event in Q3.
Reservation holders are expected to receive an update on the specs and pricing at that event. The company has been building Alpha versions of the Cybertruck for testing purposes, and the production line at Giga Texas is being completed.
The Cybertruck's delivery announcement marks a significant milestone for Tesla's electric pickup truck, which has been in the works for years. Fans and enthusiasts have been eagerly anticipating the vehicle's launch and delivery date.
Cybertruck's unique design and innovative features have captured the attention of the automotive industry and customers alike.
The event will likely generate huge interest, with the media, Tesla insiders and enthusiasts gathering to see the first few deliveries of the electric pickup truck.
The news follows the announcement earlier this week, that prices for the Model Y and Model 3 have been cut for the sixth time in a year.