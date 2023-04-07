Tesla's Master Plan Part 3 presents cost-effective strategy to save the world

Instead, the manufacturer presented the math required to move the world to renewable energy.

It also mentioned what Tesla was doing and planned to do as part of that strategy. Still, the presentation's core theme is that a transition to a world economy based on sustainability is possible.

The document envisions a completely electrified global economy, with fossil fuels essentially eliminated. It then calculates the most cost-effective strategy to create and store enough electricity to meet global demand while ensuring the necessary materials are available and environmentally sound.

Master Plan Part 3

Master Plan Part 3 contains a lot of numbers to go through. Before achieving this fully sustainable future, we must vastly increase global renewable energy production, switch to electric vehicles and heat pumps in residential and commercial buildings, change how we deliver heat for specific industrial processes, and sustainably produce hydrogen and fuel planes and boats.

The following are key figures from Tesla's document: The world requires 30 terawatts of renewable energy and 240 TWh of energy storage capacity, costing $10 trillion. According to the company, there are no insurmountable resource issues.