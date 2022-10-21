Tesla’s new vehicle platform will be cheaper and less labor intensive, says Musk

Customers, investors, and Tesla supporters have been anticipating the company's introduction of a new vehicle that will be less expensive than the current models for some time. This will undoubtedly be a new platform that is distinct from the one now used to create the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla offered some opinions on the subject, which provided a broad overview of the company’s efforts in this direction.

"The next-generation vehicle will cost about half of the 3/Y platform and will be smaller. I think it will certainly exceed the production of all the other vehicles combined," said Musk.

The next big item could be something that the Tesla new car development team is working on. The following Tesla, however, won't just be another gorgeous, emission-free, quick vehicle loaded with entertaining amenities. It would be far too simple. No, the group will innovate the creation of yet another ground-breaking automobile. Musk believes it will outsell all other models in sales as well.

Regarding the company's upcoming platform, Elon Musk stated, "We're on a 2-for-1 target." That indicates that scientists are devising a method to construct two vehicles with the same amount of labor required to construct a single Model 3. During the third quarter earnings call, Musk informed investors, "We're twice the output. And we are confident that it is possible.”