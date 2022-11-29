Test video claims Tesla on autopilot repeatedly hits a child mannequin in a stroller
According to The Dawn Project's most recent safety studies, Tesla Full Self-Driving would strike a child mannequin pushing a stroller.
The Dawn Project, founded by Dan O'Dowd, involves developing software that never breaks and cannot be hacked. and developed secure operating systems for many projects, such as the Boeing 787, the F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin, the Boeing B1-B intercontinental nuclear bomber, and the NASA Orion crew exploration vehicle.
The project that the company is working on is Elon Musk's rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD). They assert that the car has never been recalled, has been on the market for at least six months, and exhibits a severe safety malfunction on average every eight minutes.
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.2.2, the most recent version of the software at the time of testing, was used in the safety tests, which were carried out by The Dawn Project in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2022.
In tests, it was discovered that Tesla Full Self-Driving repeatedly ran over a stroller in a parking lot, a typical situation where pedestrians would probably be present. The testing also revealed that a child mannequin in a stroller was frequently struck by a Tesla Full Self-Driving vehicle on public highways.
A child mannequin in a stroller was placed in the Tesla's path in the test. Before each run, the driver programmed the Tesla, and the video amply demonstrates that the Full Self-Driving feature is activated. To demonstrate that the accelerator pedal wasn't depressed during the test, a flashlight was set up above it.
As the program failed to detect any obstruction, the car speeds to 30 mph (48 kph) and strikes the stroller with all of its energy. The Tesla's screen only showed one error message that read, "Supercharging Unavailable: Add a payment method to your Tesla account."
The internal camera clearly demonstrates that Full Self-Driving is active during each run. In order to demonstrate beyond a doubt that the accelerator pedal was not depressed during any of the safety tests, a flashlight was also used.
The company claims that the tests were conducted in real-world driving scenarios on public roads; Tesla Full Self-Driving represents a potentially lethal threat to child pedestrians while calling for attention to the “immediate and real danger posed to child pedestrians”.
Dawn Project is on Full Self Driving
The Dawn Project previously published a full-page advertisement in The New York Times on November 27 and highlighted the supposed dangers of Tesla Full Self-Driving and claimed safety tests revealed that it will drive around a stopped school bus with its stop sign extended and lights flashing, thus failing to obey school zone speed limits.
The ad reports that safety tests conducted by The Dawn Project reveal that Elon Musk’s Full Self-Driving software will drive past a stopped school bus with its stop sign arm extended and its lights flashing and repeatedly failing to obey school zone speed limits.
The Dawn Project previously published its safety tests of Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.2.2 overtaking a stopped school bus and speeding in school zones.
The Dawn Project is picking on Tesla’s autonomous driving feature, but we need to wait to see if the tests prove to be correct.
