The project that the company is working on is Elon Musk's rollout of Full Self-Driving (FSD). They assert that the car has never been recalled, has been on the market for at least six months, and exhibits a severe safety malfunction on average every eight minutes.

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.69.2.2, the most recent version of the software at the time of testing, was used in the safety tests, which were carried out by The Dawn Project in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2022.

In tests, it was discovered that Tesla Full Self-Driving repeatedly ran over a stroller in a parking lot, a typical situation where pedestrians would probably be present. The testing also revealed that a child mannequin in a stroller was frequently struck by a Tesla Full Self-Driving vehicle on public highways.

A child mannequin in a stroller was placed in the Tesla's path in the test. Before each run, the driver programmed the Tesla, and the video amply demonstrates that the Full Self-Driving feature is activated. To demonstrate that the accelerator pedal wasn't depressed during the test, a flashlight was set up above it.

As the program failed to detect any obstruction, the car speeds to 30 mph (48 kph) and strikes the stroller with all of its energy. The Tesla's screen only showed one error message that read, "Supercharging Unavailable: Add a payment method to your Tesla account."

The internal camera clearly demonstrates that Full Self-Driving is active during each run. In order to demonstrate beyond a doubt that the accelerator pedal was not depressed during any of the safety tests, a flashlight was also used.