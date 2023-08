Amtrak and Texas Central Partners announced the unison of forces to explore the viability of a 205-mph (~330 km/hr) high-speed rail connection between Dallas and Houston in a press release.

This ambitious project aims to bridge two of the United States' largest metropolitan areas through a 240-mile route that promises to cut travel time to under 90 minutes.

“We believe many of the country’s biggest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas, like Houston and Dallas, deserve more high quality high-speed, intercity rail service and we are proud to bring our experience to evaluate this potential project and explore opportunities with Texas Central so the state can meet its full transportation needs,” said Andy Byford, Senior Vice President of High-Speed Rail Development Programs, Amtrak.