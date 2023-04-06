Trending
NASA Artemis II
Chinese Spy Baloon
Cyber Vault EV
Perseverance's 16th rock sample
MF Hydra
Tesla's supercharger network

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV: The next generation of high-performance electric pickup trucks

Ram 1500 REV to provide customers with the industry’s best combination of range, towing, payload, and charge time.
Can Emir
| Apr 06, 2023 10:36 AM EST
Created: Apr 06, 2023 10:36 AM EST
transportation
2025 Ram 1500 REV
2025 Ram 1500 REV

Stellantis 

Ram Truck has unveiled its first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck at the New York International Auto Show, Stellantis announced.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV offers customers two all-electric options, a standard 168-kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.

In addition, the Ram 1500 REV offers vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging that affords the truck the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with a class-shattering range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.

All-electric milestone

Ram Truck CEO Mike Koval Jr. said that the all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on their journey to offer the industry's best-electrified solutions and further fortifies their award-winning lineup. He added that the Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload, and charge time.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kW electric drive modules that combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter, along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kW EDM is positioned on the rear axle, available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is built on the all-new STLA Frame designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight yet stiff and durable. A full-length aero belly pan further enhances the truck's aerodynamics with an estimated .340 coefficient of drag.

Most Popular

1500 REV's features

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features several new technological advancements, including a 12- and 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display, an EV Pages feature that shows power flow, range impact, driving history, charge schedules, plug & charge, and max battery level, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen with co-pilot, entertainment, and exterior camera viewing functions. The passenger screen also features an HDMI plug for device mirroring. The driver's digital cluster display includes EV gauges and one-pedal driving.

Ram has set benchmarks for performance and outperformed its competitors with several features, including 1,075 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel, a towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500, a payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500, the most luxurious Ram Limited with real wood, real leather, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions, and the most interior and cargo space on the market. The Ram Power Wagon is the most capable full-size off-road pickup, and Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck globally. Ram is also the most awarded light-duty truck in America and has the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/GpVkyP7cCNonUpb9Al66n5CwPE7TnKRyRlCVt4oq.jpg
SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket could finally launch into orbit in the coming days
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/31/image/jpeg/KiKxsgnKYiC5XBjI3CQKFJlZWkkCjErTkcgdw5LR.jpg
Turkey’s hair transplant robot is 'straight out of a sci-fi movie'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/uygjipyBXqPqQ0lkdl7sOD0gRtJBOcPYTW4lDAEZ.jpg
ChatGPT plugins explained: A detailed review of OpenAI's new feature
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/24/image/jpeg/1E5j5QGnoLryMyqPpC58ODehj10fVnAeLhwsoIHr.jpg
UK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/04/image/jpeg/8mN4bQYHVrqLgkHAd1ZySBralc9I3mGBHqSrZdG9.jpg
Canada's 'Super Pig' problem is now super big and cannot be contained
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/25/image/jpeg/5941l6DwPkd9G6u4lR5ixMqcBkUzbHVuqLN6nW0H.jpg
FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/jpeg/3rB6UDbv5G5linvtuigrfI4PC2N3Mka0lLffi9BJ.jpg
The engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/05/image/jpeg/SmQo9Htvf8HqxuWmTsVqQZvv1LDmEoEHq4aeVQP9.jpg
The New 'inside out' Wankel engine packs a punch despite its size
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/16/image/jpeg/ylQGrpxWUrV4hYEozvIgkubGJEJr781zH1Bfg8ZQ.jpg
A Turkish clinic swaps refugees' warzone-welded prosthetics for free 3D-printed ones
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/03/image/jpeg/CU0VQ2dLkEJh0Tag6Bt10nfFhFpEsuxJzHY7obLD.jpg
ChatGPT can be tricked into generating Windows 95 keys
More Stories
innovationSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the Moon
Deena Theresa| 9/16/2022
innovationGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%
Ameya Paleja| 11/6/2022
innovationThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family
Deena Theresa| 9/2/2022