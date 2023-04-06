The 2025 Ram 1500 REV: The next generation of high-performance electric pickup trucks
Ram Truck has unveiled its first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck at the New York International Auto Show, Stellantis announced.
The 2025 Ram 1500 REV offers customers two all-electric options, a standard 168-kWh battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229-kWh large battery pack with a targeted range of up to an unsurpassed 500 miles. Both can add up to 110 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging at up to 350 kW, offering customers quick and convenient charging solutions.
In addition, the Ram 1500 REV offers vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging that affords the truck the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.
The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with a class-shattering range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.
All-electric milestone
Ram Truck CEO Mike Koval Jr. said that the all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on their journey to offer the industry's best-electrified solutions and further fortifies their award-winning lineup. He added that the Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload, and charge time.
The all-new Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kW electric drive modules that combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter, along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kW EDM is positioned on the rear axle, available with an electronic-locking rear differential.
The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is built on the all-new STLA Frame designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight yet stiff and durable. A full-length aero belly pan further enhances the truck's aerodynamics with an estimated .340 coefficient of drag.
1500 REV's features
The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features several new technological advancements, including a 12- and 14.5-inch reconfigurable touchscreen display, an EV Pages feature that shows power flow, range impact, driving history, charge schedules, plug & charge, and max battery level, and a 10.25-inch passenger screen with co-pilot, entertainment, and exterior camera viewing functions. The passenger screen also features an HDMI plug for device mirroring. The driver's digital cluster display includes EV gauges and one-pedal driving.
Ram has set benchmarks for performance and outperformed its competitors with several features, including 1,075 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel, a towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500, a payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500, the most luxurious Ram Limited with real wood, real leather, 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions, and the most interior and cargo space on the market. The Ram Power Wagon is the most capable full-size off-road pickup, and Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest, and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck globally. Ram is also the most awarded light-duty truck in America and has the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup.