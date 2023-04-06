The 2025 Ram 1500 REV: The next generation of high-performance electric pickup trucks

In addition, the Ram 1500 REV offers vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid bi-directional charging that affords the truck the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV XR with a class-shattering range will follow the introduction of the all-electric Ram 1500 REV. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited, and, introducing an all-new trim, Tungsten.

All-electric milestone

Ram Truck CEO Mike Koval Jr. said that the all-electric Ram 1500 REV is a monumental milestone on their journey to offer the industry's best-electrified solutions and further fortifies their award-winning lineup. He added that the Ram 1500 REV pushes past the competition in areas customers care about most, including range, towing, payload, and charge time.

The all-new Ram 1500 REV delivers consumers a new level of performance with dual 250-kW electric drive modules that combine the motor, gearbox, and inverter, along with all-wheel-drive capability. The 2025 Ram 1500 REV features one EDM on the front axle with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that allows the front wheels to spin freely in certain conditions, maximizing efficiency. A 250-kW EDM is positioned on the rear axle, available with an electronic-locking rear differential.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV is built on the all-new STLA Frame designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. The all-new high-strength steel frame is comprised of advanced materials to be lightweight yet stiff and durable. A full-length aero belly pan further enhances the truck's aerodynamics with an estimated .340 coefficient of drag.