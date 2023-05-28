ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Wireless ultrasound patch
Alpaca AI
Self-healing lens
Artificial general intelligence
Perovskite solar cells
Resurrecting The Beatles

The C919, the Chinese rival to Boeing, makes it first commercial flight

It flew from Shanghai to Beijing.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| May 28, 2023 08:57 AM EST
Created: May 28, 2023 08:57 AM EST
transportation
The C919.jpg
The C919.

Sky_Blue/iStock 

The C919, China’s first large homegrown passenger jet engineered to compete with the likes of Boeing and Airbus, completed its first inaugural commercial flight on Sunday, flying from Shanghai to Beijing, CNN reported quoting Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The plane flew as China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191, leaving Shanghai at 10:32 a.m. local time. It landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 p.m preparing for a return flight that caused much excitement.

A 14-year-old student in Beijing told CCTV he was “thrilled” to be on the second flight.

“This is the first large aircraft made by China and I know it’s meaningful, because my family is also involved in the aviation industry,” he said. “I had to be here to witness everything, so I signed up for today’s flight in February and got the opportunity to take the return flight.”

Related

Officials also expressed their joy at the event and its promise for future operations.

“The first commercial flight is a coming-of-age ceremony of the new aircraft, and C919 will get better and better if it stands the test of the market,” said Zhang Xiaoguang, director of the marketing and sales department of COMAC, in a Xinhua report.

The launch of the C919 came after years of research and developments and is a crucial part of Beijing’s “Made in China 2025” strategy.

Equipped with a range of up to 5,555 kilometers (3,452 miles), the C919 is a direct competitor to the A320 and B737, narrowbody jets by Boeing and Airbus.

The aircraft boasts 164 seats in a two-class cabin configuration consisting of business and economy seats. It is also a single-aisle, twin-engined plane.

Orders already in place

The 2022 Shanghai Science and Technology Progress Report issued by the Shanghai government noted that 32 clients had placed a total of 1,035 orders for the plane as of the end of 2022.

The plane was built by COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China) in China who designed many of the plane’s major elements such as the nose, fuselage, outer wing, vertical stabilizer and horizontal stabilizer.

The first C919 was delivered to China Eastern Airlines in December 2022 and proceeded to undergo a series of test flights.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/smTFO3AG7ESAzCi8L0kVnrUEHbVmcjiZ2KhVW0QE.jpg
Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/23/image/jpeg/WGiDzBgkMEB3MWU2C2FQaPjsdhaIUwtYZUSBvBiE.jpg
Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheels
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/pZN9DP9j4RrJoPPFhugAdvbYNGncli1YJEZJZVer.jpg
The first mission to Mars: Can and should it happen by 2033?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/15/image/jpeg/1tHKOQt2LsnpzrZQ5qeSLB8yII9RmTMhZhhcqMhS.jpg
Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burst
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/03/image/jpeg/7KjyqZdDZnADE90OkxSSZXDmX2cgjyxSjf3GHBUR.jpg
Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/20/image/jpeg/qGLecng5T9rgIGZSsgiqXO1GgHfPT8WL781Q7uMq.jpg
World's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first test
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/15/image/png/MauhVlHImAnjyKjIobbbroPq9BjldNDmmVwDBCaN.png
Earth’s 'peculiar' magnetic field is proof of how strange our solar system came to be
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2Gz3X816p/istock-499482304.jpg
The COVID-19 vaccines are the very beginning of the mRNA revolution
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/03/image/jpeg/BHx9tu46TroxO0BgMyF97lAw3bwIlE7fveirvMt7.jpg
Where are the aliens? A new study may finally solve the Fermi Paradox
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/25/image/jpeg/xbqtdlTTlQ6wFUubr9etkXJZVi8dBYvahuUEjCzI.jpg
This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapers
Job Board