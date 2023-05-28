The C919, the Chinese rival to Boeing, makes it first commercial flight

The C919, China’s first large homegrown passenger jet engineered to compete with the likes of Boeing and Airbus, completed its first inaugural commercial flight on Sunday, flying from Shanghai to Beijing, CNN reported quoting Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

The plane flew as China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191, leaving Shanghai at 10:32 a.m. local time. It landed at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:31 p.m preparing for a return flight that caused much excitement.

A 14-year-old student in Beijing told CCTV he was “thrilled” to be on the second flight.

“This is the first large aircraft made by China and I know it’s meaningful, because my family is also involved in the aviation industry,” he said. “I had to be here to witness everything, so I signed up for today’s flight in February and got the opportunity to take the return flight.”