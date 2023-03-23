Discover the outdoors in the Grounded G1 electric camper van

The Ford E-Transit is the foundation for the G1, as it is for recent electric camper van designs on both sides of the Atlantic. The platform's maximum range per charge is 126 miles (203 km), one reason we haven't seen a production E-Transit camper van for the U.S. market. That number reduces to 108 miles (174 km) when you base your camper on the high-roof variant for extra headroom and space, as Grounded does, which is a pitiful statistic when leaving compact metropolitan centers for anything like the open road.

Buyers seeking a more extended range will want to wait for Grounded's 250-mile (402-km) G2 camper, which the company hopes to sell in the U.S. Grounded is already making plans to address the issue.

Grounded bases its production philosophy on modularity and provides a complete ecosystem of modules and components from which each customer can choose and construct a floor plan. According to the company, the method offers bespoke floor layouts without the long lead times that fully customized trucks frequently involve.