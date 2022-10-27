The innovative, wireless bus that can charge from the roof

The trambus and its technology

The trambus is a cross between a traditional bus and a tram, accessible in the same way that trams are, but are running on roads and not railway systems, making them essentially buses. The vehicles, operating on route 358, will also have pantographs at their two terminals, where they will recharge. The technology allows the trambuses to be lighter since they operate on batteries, as well as reducing pollution.

Since 358 is one of London’s longest routes, the new trambus could help make services more reliable and economical.

Goal to reach zero local emission

The technology that is being used by the Transport for London (TfL) is part of the plan to get to zero-emission by 2030. The company wants to have fully zero-emission buses in London by 2034, or 2030, if possible, under government funding. The commitment to creating environmentally friendly buses was outlined in the Bus Action Plan the company released in March of this year.

Currently, there are over 850 zero-emission busses in London. However, the buses can only charge in garages overnight. Using new technology, TfL will be able to charge the novel vehicles multiple times throughout the day and wants to make sure the right foundation is in place to support the ambitious goal of reaching zero-emission by 2030. “Transforming London's bus fleet is an important part of the Mayor's target of getting London to net zero by 2030, and his aim to build a better London - a fairer, greener and more prosperous city for all,” Dance stated.