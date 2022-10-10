The prototype of the most eco-friendly car has been revealed

“For us, people’s health and an unpolluted environment are paramount. With the prototype ZEDU-1 presented today, we are showing solutions for how we can be on the road in the future with virtually no emissions. Our concept is highly efficient, extremely compact, suitable for everyday use and versatile. It can be transferred directly to future cars and commercial vehicles,” said Prof. Tjark Siefkes, Director of the DLR Institute for Vehicle Concepts in Stuttgart.

The prototype passed the field test

The project team has pioneered entirely new technological ground. There is no longer the traditional disc brake in the wheel. Instead, a multi-disc brake is used as a novel solution to remove the brake from the wheel and integrate it into the closed electric motor gearbox unit. The braking energy can be almost totally recovered when used in conjunction with specially designed high-performance electronics. As a result, it is possible to create the drive unit very compactly and minimize the size of the brake components. A bath of oil is used to immerse the discs. The oil is regularly circulated through a filter and cleansed after the abrasion enters it. The group also created an induction brake for the ZEDU-1 prototype in addition to the mechanical multi-disc brake. This induction brake uses magnetic fields to produce a braking action and causes nearly no abrasion until it comes to a stop.