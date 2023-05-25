This 850 horsepower-Super Truck can help you survive the apocalypse

Fancy an indestructible truck that can possibly help one survive an apocalypse? As a plausible answer to this, Apocalypse Manufacturing offered customers just that when it introduced its Juggernaut 6x6 vehicle last year. The hardcore iteration based on a Ram pickup truck has now received a more civil makeover that helps it improve its practicality quotient to combat all on/off-road scenarios.

Christened the Super Truck, the behemoth loses two wheels from the Juggernaut to now become a more accessible 4x4 off-road pickup while retaining the butch image and increasing performance.

A powerful and imposing truck

The Super Truck, based on Ram 1500, gets the Hellcat V8 supercharged 6.2-liter engine, which has now been tuned to produce 850 horsepower while offering permanent four-wheel drive. The Super Truck has an imposing height of 83", a width of 98," and a total length of 240" while rolling on 40" tires and 22" SFJ rims. The Super Truck also features the Dana 60 axle, which helps the vehicle support its mammoth wheels.