This 850 horsepower-Super Truck can help you survive the apocalypse

This 850 horsepower-Super Truck can help you survive the apocalypseThe hardcore 4X4 offering from Apocalypse Manufacturing has imposing proportions and rugged styling cues.Jijo Malayil| May 25, 2023 10:42 AM ESTCreated: May 25, 2023 10:42 AM ESTtransportationThe rear of the Super TruckApocalypse Manufacturing Fancy an indestructible truck that can possibly help one survive an apocalypse? As a plausible answer to this, Apocalypse Manufacturing offered customers just that when it introduced its Juggernaut 6x6 vehicle last year. The hardcore iteration based on a Ram pickup truck has now received a more civil makeover that helps it improve its practicality quotient to combat all on/off-road scenarios. Christened the Super Truck, the behemoth loses two wheels from the Juggernaut to now become a more accessible 4x4 off-road pickup while retaining the butch image and increasing performance. A powerful and imposing truck The Super Truck, based on Ram 1500, gets the Hellcat V8 supercharged 6.2-liter engine, which has now been tuned to produce 850 horsepower while offering permanent four-wheel drive. The Super Truck has an imposing height of 83", a width of 98," and a total length of 240" while rolling on 40" tires and 22" SFJ rims. The Super Truck also features the Dana 60 axle, which helps the vehicle support its mammoth wheels. See Also Related Scottish manufacturer Munro reveals all-electric 4X4 pickup truck with a rugged look The 2025 Ram 1500 REV: The next generation of high-performance electric pickup trucks Watch Rivian's electric pickup retrieve a boat from a lake The rear of the Super TruckApocalypse Manufacturing There are five off-road driving modes—Sport, Drag Race, Baja, Rock, and Mud—that allow the driver complete control over their journey, while the independent front suspension and locking differentials give the flexibility to traverse extreme road conditions. According to the firm, the Super Truck also offers a high-performance cooling system that helps in combating any desert or hot climate scenario. The truck offers 15,000 lbs (6803 kilograms) of towing capacity. The Super Truck features a black armored epoxy coating on the exterior with a prominent Grumper (grill and bumper combo). The rear stands out with a prominent Apocalypse logo and a slated steel bumper. The truck can launch from a ramp 10 feet into the air without difficulty thanks to the open wheel wells, which Apocalypse claims it tested more than 50 times.Apocalypse Manufacturing says the Super Truck's interior is one of the biggest cabins ever created and the largest rear bench in the business; the comfortable cabin contrasts sharply with the vehicle's all-beast exterior look. The interiors of the Super TruckApocalypse Manufacturing A fully integrated 12" head unit, electric seats and mirrors, a surround sound system from its Harman Kardon, a bird's eye camera with parking sensors, a rear mirror live cam, heated and cooled seats, a panoramic sunroof, and power steps (allowing for easy entering and exiting) round out the interior's durable yet plush leather construction. The flatbed at the rear of the truck is protected with a waterproof and retractable cover. Those are some pretty impressive specs if you ask us.