This amphibious caravan is your one-stop solution for land and sea adventures

Imagine a caravan that turns into a mini yacht when you must sail the waters during that perfect weekend trip. Turkish-based SealVans offer prospective European customers just that, with the option of having a single unit that can act as a land-based caravan or a fully functional boat.

The Bursa-headquartered firm, which started its operations in 2020, has now released two variants - Seal 4.20m and Seal 7.50m — after completing its R&D studies in July 2022. The models, primarily differentiated by their length and finishes, are aimed at families seeking adventure, as these offerings allow them to effortlessly navigate both land and sea without constantly switching between different modes of transportation.