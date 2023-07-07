This amphibious caravan is your one-stop solution for land and sea adventures

This amphibious caravan is your one-stop solution for land and sea adventuresSealVans offerings can switch between different modes of transportation with minimal effort.Jijo Malayil| Jul 07, 2023 06:43 AM ESTCreated: Jul 07, 2023 06:43 AM ESTtransportationSealVans' Seal 7.50mSealVans Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Imagine a caravan that turns into a mini yacht when you must sail the waters during that perfect weekend trip. Turkish-based SealVans offer prospective European customers just that, with the option of having a single unit that can act as a land-based caravan or a fully functional boat. The Bursa-headquartered firm, which started its operations in 2020, has now released two variants - Seal 4.20m and Seal 7.50m — after completing its R&D studies in July 2022. The models, primarily differentiated by their length and finishes, are aimed at families seeking adventure, as these offerings allow them to effortlessly navigate both land and sea without constantly switching between different modes of transportation. See Also Related Porsche is developing an exclusive electric sports boat Check out the opulent interior designs of the submersible yacht by U-Boat Worx Porsche's planned electric speedboat will use the Macan's powertrain Seal 7.50m on the roadSealVans Once in the water, the propulsion is handled by either a 50 HP Honda outboard motor or an electric propulsion system; both are available as options by SealVans, using which the Seal 7.50m provides a top speed of 13 knots. Highly versatile offeringsThe compact-sized Seal 4.20m ((13.8 ft) weighs just under 1,653.5 lb (750 kg) and can act like your "new suitcase when you leave your home for a holiday." The caravan's O1 certification may make it easier to use it as a boat without any additional permits. SealVans will require a standard towing caravan license, though. Interiors of the Seal 7.50mSealVans The amphibious caravan offers a small kitchen, bedding for two, and a bathroom, making it ideal for couples to spend a lovely weekend by a beautiful lake, on the lake, in the forest, or on the campsite, enjoying the magnificent view.Full-size bed for four adultsSealVans Moving on to the Seal 7.50m (24.6 ft), which is intended to be used by families, is a boat caravan that can be divided into two separate bedrooms at night, with a mutual dining area, sitting area, and where four people can live comfortably. A decent-sized bathroom ensures practicality during extended trips. The 3,000 kg (6,614 lb) vehicle has an internal height of 2 meters (6.6 ft).Rear of the Seal 7.50mSealVans SealVans offers customization options for the kitchen as per customers' color and equipment choices. You can use the fridge/freezer to keep and store your products fresh. A built-in hob/oven and wide countertop are also provided for customers to prepare their meals on the go. Ventilation and ingress of light is ensured through its large, panoramic windows. Curtains and mosquito nets allow you to keep the elements of nature out when you need a peaceful night of sleep. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Video: World's most advanced humanoid robot, Ameca, draws a catArchaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingAt 281 miles an hour, China's new high-speed maglev train is the world's fastestFrom delayed detection to early intervention: Innovating cardiac monitoring with e-tattoosUS weapon to jam Chinese, Russian satellites will be ready for battle by 2024Sentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offAnxiety grips the world as Japan readies to release Fukushima radioactive water into the oceansDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelSpill the tea: Who lives in your beverage?How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accident Job Board