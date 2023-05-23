This battery offers a range of 621 miles, mass production expected in 2024

This battery offers a range of 621 miles, mass production expected in 2024The lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate battery has a cycle life of 4000 times.Jijo Malayil| May 23, 2023 10:57 AM ESTCreated: May 23, 2023 10:57 AM ESTtransportationL600 Astroinno battery cellGotion Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Range anxiety is one of the reasons that hinder a mass transition to electric vehicles across the globe. Providing a viable solution to this, a Chinese battery startup has now released a battery that can offer a range of 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge. Gotion High Tech has announced its new L600 lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) Astroinno battery that can provide class-leading efficiency figures. The announcement comes shortly after the firm obtained a procurement letter from Volkswagen and became a designated supplier of batteries for the automaker's overseas markets.According to the company, the NCM-free (Nickel-Cadmium-Maganeese) batteries, which have undergone a research period of 10 years, have passed all necessary safety testing cycles, and their mass production is set to begin in 2024. Related British taxi firm now offering smart scalable electric vehicle platform A new discovery could unlock efficient thermal storage batteries A powdered sodium-ion battery offers 15 percent more energy density See Also A highly-efficient offering that can run for 2.4 million milesThe company has managed to solve issues with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which had encountered bottlenecks concerning efforts to improve their energy density. An upgrade to the chemical system was needed, which was fulfilled by "utilizing co-precipitation, doping encapsulation technology, new granulation technology, and new electrolyte additives," said a media release.The alternations made have resulted in the Astroinno battery cell offering a weight energy density of 240Wh/kg, an energy density of 525Wh/L, and a cycle life of 4000 times at room temperature, which equates to 2.4 million miles (4 million kilometers). "The volumetric cell-to-pack ratio has reached 76 percent after adopting the L600 cell, and the system energy density has reached 190Wh/kg, surpassing the pack energy density of current mass-produced NCM cells. Due to the high energy density of Astroinno battery, we can enable a range of 1000km without relying on NCM materials," said Cheng Qian, executive president of the International Business Unit of Gotion High-Tech. Most Popular A safer and more compact productA double-side liquid cooling technique and minimalist design enabled by a sandwich structure have helped the team to reduce the number of structural parts of the battery pack by 45 percent. In contrast, weight-savings concerning structural parts stand at 32 percent. "The length of the battery pack wiring harness to drop from 303 meters to 80 meters, which is only 26 percent of that of previous battery packs."Advanced thermal insulation techniques have enabled batteries to withstand a high temperature of up to 1200°C, which is "equivalent to putting a layer of heat-insulating skin on the battery cell surface." Four layers of ultimate safety protection through rapid heat exhausting channels also prepare the battery to counter extreme circumstances. According to the team, the product has passed all "penetration, hot box, overcharge, over-discharge, thermal runaway, crush, and short circuit tests according to the new national standard." HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Creator of groundbreaking "UFO patents" explains inventions in rare interviewAmazon layoffs hit amid an increase in robot automation: what to knowA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wasteiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way offChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch'Robot lawyer' creator says a lot of attorneys 'should be replaced' by AI Job Board