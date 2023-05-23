This battery offers a range of 621 miles, mass production expected in 2024

Range anxiety is one of the reasons that hinder a mass transition to electric vehicles across the globe. Providing a viable solution to this, a Chinese battery startup has now released a battery that can offer a range of 621 miles (1,000 kilometers) on a single charge.

Gotion High Tech has announced its new L600 lithium-manganese-iron-phosphate (LMFP) Astroinno battery that can provide class-leading efficiency figures. The announcement comes shortly after the firm obtained a procurement letter from Volkswagen and became a designated supplier of batteries for the automaker's overseas markets.

According to the company, the NCM-free (Nickel-Cadmium-Maganeese) batteries, which have undergone a research period of 10 years, have passed all necessary safety testing cycles, and their mass production is set to begin in 2024.