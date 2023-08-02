This electric-assisted quad cycle has a top speed of 28 mph

In a race to reduce human impact on climate change, there has been a renewed interest in sustainable forms of mobility that rely less on fossil fuels. Recently, the concept of the 'Velomobile', which promises to deliver on this promise is slowly coming to the forefront. A velomobile is basically a bicycle car that is human-powered and enclosed for aerodynamic advantage and protection from weather and collisions.

What has always limited the usability factor of such automobiles is the pace that they can achieve to become practical for various use case scenarios. Now, Czech mobility company Katanga has introduced its pedal-electric VM45 velomobile, which allows its riders to cruise at a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph).