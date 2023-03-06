Trending
This electric boat can cruise at speeds of over 50 knot

German design meets the powerful electric motor from Norway.
Can Emir
| Mar 06, 2023 10:33 AM EST
Performance e801
Performance e801

Performance Marine Yachting 

German boat builder Performance Marine Yachting unveiled the e801 high-speed electric day cruiser at the Austrian Boat Show in Tulln.

The sporty day cruiser is the result of a partnership between Norway's Evoy and Performance that started in 2021. It is outfitted with an Evoy Hurricane liquid-cooled inboard electric motor that is said to provide the equivalent of more than 400 horses (300+ kW) of usable output for brief bursts at over 50 knots (57.5 mph/92.5 km/h) of speed.

E801 is equipped with a 300+ kW inboard electric motor from Evoy, the company behind the most powerful electric outboard in the world.

"Performance first started building boats as far back as 1985, and the e801 fitted with our 400-hp inboard electric motor follows a long line of beautifully made craft from this prestigious, custom-boat manufacturer," said Lief Stavøstrand, Evoy's CEO. "We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the future of this iconic and noteworthy brand."

It provides a unique performance

The fastest electric boat in its class, this e-powerboat has 400 horsepower and a top speed of approximately 100 km/h. The Performance e801 is a world debut that combines the renowned Performance DNA with the most cutting-edge e-technology. High-performance, advanced electronics, modern power batteries, and unique high performance.

A Mercury Bravo One XR final drive and the system's water-proofed 63.1 kWh dual battery design enable a per-charge range of 19 nautical miles (21 miles/35 km) at a cruising speed of 25 knots. At the helm, a 10 x 16-inch screen displays e-boat parameters, including speed, RPM, remaining range, battery health, and other information. A sliding door to the left of the screen leads into the two-berth front cabin.

Beyond those few essential details, the collaboration keeps the new boat's details mostly under wraps. But, we do know that it will be constructed at Performance's plant in Italy, weighs 6,172 lb (2,800 kg), is 8.2 ft (2.5 m) broad, and has a 2.3 ft (0.7 m) draft.

The e801 first edition is priced at $444k (€419k) before taxes, albeit it is not yet listed among Performance Marine's available models.

