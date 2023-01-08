This electric folding motorbike could be the perfect vehicle for apartments

"You don't need any parking space, you can push it in the house," a representative for the company tells Interesting Engineering. "Especially in Tokyo, there's no space, so it's very important."

The bike is the latest in a series of folding transport methods, ideal for those living in smaller living quarters. British company Brompton is famed for its lineup of folding pedal bikes, available in standard and electric-assist variants, while foldable motorbikes like the 1960s Fuji Go-Devil demonstrate the value of such a product.

The Tatamel takes this to all-new levels. The customizable bike features 3D-printed parts to enable easier tweaking during the order process, which means buyers can swap out the side panels to an alternative of their choosing.

"It's like a smartphone case," the representative says.

The side panel design allows for some impressive creations. Icoma's stand at CES 2023 highlighted a TV panel, which means riders can roll up and host an impromptu movie screening out on the street. A company representative suggested riders could even attach a solar panel to charge the bike.

The Tatamel fits into the smallest of spaces. Icoma

Icoma Tatamel folding motorbike: price, specs, release date

When IE first covered the bike in October 2021, the release date was unclear. The company now tells IE that the bike will likely launch in Japan in the spring. Pricing is yet to be determined, but the company expects it to cost around $4,000 in the United States. The bike's website states a target launch date for the U.S. as April 2023.