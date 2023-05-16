This hydrogen-car can run over 1242 miles on a single tank

Think of a car that covers more than 1242 miles (2,000 kilometers) in a single hydrogen tank. Wouldn't that be a welcome change in a world grappling with the challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable energy solutions?

Pushing the boundaries of efficient energy technologies is the aim that is driving the Eco-Runner Team Delft, which aims to set a new world record for a hydrogen vehicle that will travel the farthest distance without refueling. The initiative recently released its latest iteration for this year, Eco-Runner XII.

A team of 23 students from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands is behind the project. Each year, they try to improve the design and aerodynamics of their small hydrogen-powered city car to make the most recent model surpass previous records.