This hydrogen-car can run over 1242 miles on a single tank

This hydrogen-car can run over 1242 miles on a single tankEco-Runner XII aims to break the world record for the longest distance driven on one hydrogen tank, without refueling.Jijo Malayil| May 16, 2023 08:59 AM ESTCreated: May 16, 2023 08:59 AM ESTtransportationEco-Runner XIIecorunner/instagram Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Think of a car that covers more than 1242 miles (2,000 kilometers) in a single hydrogen tank. Wouldn't that be a welcome change in a world grappling with the challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable energy solutions?Pushing the boundaries of efficient energy technologies is the aim that is driving the Eco-Runner Team Delft, which aims to set a new world record for a hydrogen vehicle that will travel the farthest distance without refueling. The initiative recently released its latest iteration for this year, Eco-Runner XII. A team of 23 students from the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands is behind the project. Each year, they try to improve the design and aerodynamics of their small hydrogen-powered city car to make the most recent model surpass previous records. See Also The team has come a long way since its prototype, Eco-Runner I, which participated in the Shell Eco-marathon, a worldwide energy efficiency competition in 2005. The car then achieved an efficiency figure of 346m/L (557km/L) of hydrogen in the top-5 entries. In 2022, its Eco-Runner XI attained a figure of 2110 m/L (3396km/L), also setting the world record for the longest distance traveled in a hydrogen vehicle by driving non-stop for 36 hours and covering 743 miles (1196 kilometers). The team is confident that with the Eco-Runner XII, it has now improved upon the design to ensure it becomes the "world's most efficient, hydrogen-powered city car," according to its web page. Most Popular Focus on reducing weight and energy lossOne of the critical goals of the team when developing the Eco XII was to decrease weight as much as possible. The consumption of energy while driving is directly linked to the mass of the car is lower. "The Body department focussed on creating an aeroshell and a load-carrying structure that was as lightweight as possible without breaking," said a blog post. The use of carbon fiber in place of typically produced steel components was the key to reducing the car's weight. Suspension beams or the steering system's pushrods are a few examples that helped shed the car's overall mass. Eco-Runner XII on the trackEcorunner Limiting internal energy losses is another aspect of efficiency. "These losses include rolling resistance, air drag, but also the losses that occur when converting hydrogen to electricity or converting electricity to kinetical energy (movement) in the electrical motor." The team created a new, highly efficient electric motor specifically tailored to reduce these energy losses. Engineers also improved the powertrain system with a brand-new fuel cell that addresses the requirements. The requirements have led to a unique bubble-car shape which allows it to keep aerodynamic drag and weight as low as possible. The car's curb weight stands at 147 pounds (67 kilograms), and has a top speed of 15.5 mph (25km/h). Aiming to take the game forward in energy efficiencyThe segment has seen intense competition after Eco-Runner XI did 1196 kilometers. In October 2021, Toyota could cover 845 miles (1360 kilometers) without refueling, surpassing the previous team's performance. Another competitor emerged in 2022 under the moniker ARM Engineering. They drove for 40 hours straight and managed to cover 1276 miles (2055.68) kilometers with their automobile on one hydrogen tank—a significant step forward in illustrating the potential of fuel cell technology. The team hopes that improvements will help it regain the world record by covering a distance of more than 1276 miles (2,055 kilometers) in a single run. The record attempt will be made in June. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You US firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homesResearchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’Small portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansThe engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his familyTransforming future health care technology in the U.S.iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerThese robots travel through underground pipes to help fix blockagesChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base More Stories scienceInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever foundGrant Currin| 8/7/2022innovationIs ChatGPT going to replace you? Possibly — The Blueprint.Alice Cooke| 2/17/2023innovationHow cultivated meat can solve the problems of animal-sourced meatAmeya Paleja| 4/13/2023