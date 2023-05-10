This new flagship hypercar from Ferrari will have just six cylinders

A flagship hypercar from Ferrari remains the epitome when it comes to performance in the world of automobiles. The Italian carmaker is in the works to launch a long-awaited replacement (codenamed F250) to its previous hypercar iteration LaFerrari, and the model is expected to launch in late 2024.

The incoming model was spied testing around the Ferrari's headquarters and production facility in Maranello, but there's a problem. It doesn't sound as exciting as the model it replaces.

Varryx, the person who spotted the tested model, said it sounded more like a twin-turbocharged V6-engined car. The LaFerrari, on the other hand, featured a naturally-aspirated V12 motor that sounded somewhat iconic.