This superyacht design features a 100-year-old technology to sail sustainably

Flettner Rotors were developed over 100 years ago and use rotating vertical pipes to transform wind energy into a highly efficient transversal force. The technology relies on an effect referred to as the Magnus force and it has seen a powerful revival over the years due to the availability of new materials that make it more efficient and viable.

Although it is currently predominantly used on utility vessels, more and more companies have begun to substantially increase fuel efficiency on large scale commercial vessels by adding Flettner Rotors.

FY.01 is also silently powered by electricity generated by white solar panels on the roof surfaces of the yacht. However, the Flettner rotors remain its main source of energy. Depending on the wind conditions, the force generated by these systems supersedes that of a sail of equivalent size.

The use of this technology leads to a substantial energy consumption reduction and an avoidance of CO2 emissions of up to 40 percent. The yacht even has a backup for its electricity-generating system in the form of high-efficiency batteries that can provide the ship’s required energy over a longer period of time when other systems fail.

Impressive amenities

In addition to this advanced energy system, the yacht boasts some pretty impressive amenities. There’s a free-floating infinity pool located between the hulls and a dramatic bow tip that offers a fire-pit lounge and a shallow salt-water pool.